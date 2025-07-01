Indonesian annual inflation at 1.87% in June, just above expectations

JAKARTA :Indonesia's annual inflation rate was 1.87 per cent in June, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, just above market expectations.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected an annual inflation rate of 1.80 per cent in June. Bank Indonesia has a target range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for inflation.

Core inflation data will be released later on Tuesday.

The central bank paused its easing cycle at a policy review last month, but said there was still room to cut rates given moderate inflation and the need to support economic activity.