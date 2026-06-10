Indonesian central bank says governor briefs foreign investors following surprise rate hike

JAKARTA, June 10 : Indonesia's central bank has briefed investors from Europe, the United States and Asia following its surprise rate hike, senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bank Indonesia raised interest rates by 25 basis points in a rare off-cycle move to 5.50 per cent to try to stabilise the rupiah after the currency hit a series of record lows.

Destry said there were two calls, one call with European and U.S. investors on Tuesday night and another with Asian and domestic investors on Wednesday, where BI Governor Perry Warjiyo explained the off-cycle rate rise.

The rupiah hit a record low of 18,190 per dollar on Monday. It strengthened after the surprise rate rise on Tuesday, and extended those gains on Wednesday morning to around 18,000 per dollar.