Indonesian exports in August grow at slowest pace in four months
A motorcycle rider drives past stacks of containers at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

01 Oct 2025 12:42PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2025 01:13PM)
(Corrects period in headline, paragraph 1 to four months, not five)

JAKARTA :Indonesia recorded its weakest export growth in four months in August, official data showed on Wednesday, a potential sign that U.S.-bound shipments have been affected by President Donald Trump's tariffs taking effect that month.

Indonesia's exports in August rose 5.78 per cent from a year earlier to $24.96 billion, slightly stronger than the 5.5 per cent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Exporters had front-loaded shipments to the United States in a bid to beat the tariff deadline, which helped bolster the trade surplus for a few months ahead of the tariffs kicking in on August 7. 

The United States, a major export market for Jakarta, set a 19 per cent tariff rate on Indonesian products, in line with regional peers and well below the 32 per cent first flagged in April.

In August, imports were worth $19.47 billion, down 6.56 per cent from a year earlier. The poll had predicted a 1.6 per cent decline. 

The trade surplus came in at $5.49 billion in August, higher than the $4.0 billion forecast in the poll.

Statistics Indonesia is due to release September inflation data and other economic indicators later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
