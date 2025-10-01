Indonesian exports in August grow at slowest pace in four months

(Corrects period in headline, paragraph 1 to four months, not five)

JAKARTA :Indonesia recorded its weakest export growth in four months in August, official data showed on Wednesday, a potential sign that U.S.-bound shipments have been affected by President Donald Trump's tariffs taking effect that month.

Indonesia's exports in August rose 5.78 per cent from a year earlier to $24.96 billion, slightly stronger than the 5.5 per cent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Exporters had front-loaded shipments to the United States in a bid to beat the tariff deadline, which helped bolster the trade surplus for a few months ahead of the tariffs kicking in on August 7.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The United States, a major export market for Jakarta, set a 19 per cent tariff rate on Indonesian products, in line with regional peers and well below the 32 per cent first flagged in April.

In August, imports were worth $19.47 billion, down 6.56 per cent from a year earlier. The poll had predicted a 1.6 per cent decline.

The trade surplus came in at $5.49 billion in August, higher than the $4.0 billion forecast in the poll.

Statistics Indonesia is due to release September inflation data and other economic indicators later on Wednesday.