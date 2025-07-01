Indonesian exports rise 9.7% in May, statistics bureau says

JAKARTA :Indonesia's exports rose 9.68 per cent in May from a year earlier to $24.61 billion supported by increased shipments of vegetable oils and steel, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The increase in exports was higher than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of a 0.40 per cent rise.

The trade surplus was $4.3 billion in May, increasing from April's figure of around $160 million, which was the smallest monthly surplus in five years.

Imports rose 4.14 per cent on a yearly basis to $20.31 billion, stronger than the median forecast of a 0.90 per cent rise in the poll, on increased shipments of capital goods and consumer goods.The bureau is due to release May inflation and other economic indicators later on Tuesday.