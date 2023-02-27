Logo
Business

Indonesian lender Bank MNC Internasional to merge with Lippo's Bank Nationalnobu - official
27 Feb 2023 07:51PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 07:51PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's Bank MNC Internasional will enter a merger with Lippo-owned Bank Nationalnobu, a senior official at the Financial Services Authority said on Monday.

Dian Ediana Rae, the authority's chief banking supervisor, said both banks had submitted the merger proposal before the deadline to complete a requirement of holding a minimum 3 trillion rupiah ($196.53 million) of core capital at the end of 2022.

($1 = 15,265.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

