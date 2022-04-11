Indonesian miner Timah's tin chemical sales up 51per cent in 2021 -CEO

JAKARTA : Tin chemical sales by Indonesian miner PT Timah rose 51per cent last year to 7,386 tonnes while sales of its tin solder fell 20per cent to 604 tonnes, chief executive Achmad Ardianto told a parliamentary committee on Monday.

He said sales of tin solder were down due to a shift in global demand, because industries no longer use tin wires for soldering, and added that Timah is trying to shift its production to meet the latest soldering product specifications provided by global buyers.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)