Indonesian operator of online mall Blibli sees stock rise as much as 4.9% in debut

JAKARTA : Indonesia's PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk saw its stock rise as much as 4.9 per cent in price on its Tuesday trade debut, after an initial public offering in which the operator of online mall Blibli targeted as much as 7.99 trillion rupiah ($509 million).

The firm offered as many as 17.77 billion shares or 15 per cent of total capital in the share sale earlier this month at 450 rupiah a piece. The stock touched 472 rupiah in a debut that ran counter to a hammering of technology stocks worldwide, before retreating to 454 rupiah.

The company, backed by of one of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates, Djarum Group, plans to repay bank loans with around 30 per cent of the share sale proceeds and use the remainder for working capital to develop its platform.

Global Digital Niaga's initial public offering followed the $1.1 billion share sale of Indonesia's biggest technology firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk earlier this year and $1.5 billion sale last year of rival PT Bukalapak.com Tbk.

($1 = 15,675.0000 rupiah)