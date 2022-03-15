Logo
Indonesian tech group GoTo to raise $1.3 billion in local IPO
15 Mar 2022 09:56AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 10:41AM)
SINGAPORE :Indonesia's biggest tech firm GoTo Group is looking to raise up to 17.992 trillion rupiah ($1.3 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) this month as it begins the process of gauging demand for the issue.

In its prospectus published on Tuesday, GoTo said it plans to sell up to 52 billion Series A shares and set a price range of 316 to 346 rupiah per share. The book building process ends on March 21 and the estimated listing date is April 4.

Goto, formed by merging ride-hailing-to-payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia, counts Alibaba Group, SoftBank Group Corp, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Tencent Holdings among its backers.

The widely expected IPO comes after GoTo secured more than $1.3 billion from investors including Abu Dhabhi Investment Authority and Fidelity International late last year in its pre-IPO funding exercise.

($1 = 14,335.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

