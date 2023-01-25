Indonesia's 2022 crude palm oil output nudges down to 46.7 million T -association

JAKARTA : Indonesia produced 46.7 million tonnes of crude palm oil in 2022, down slightly from a year earlier, and exported 30.8 million tonnes of palm oil products, data from its palm oil association (GAPKI) showed on Wednesday.

Exports by the world's biggest palm oil producer last year fell 8.5 per cent due to a temporary export ban from late April to May, while domestic demand rose and production dropped slightly.

Indonesia also produced 4.5 million tonnes of palm kernel oil, last year.

The palm oil stocks stood at 3.65 million tonnes by the end of 2022.