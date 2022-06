JAKARTA : Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) expects this year's exports of palm oil to be lower than the 34 million tonnes recorded in 2021 due to various policy changes this year, official Fadhil Hasan said on Wednesday.

He expected Indonesia's production of palm oil in 2022 to be "at least similar", saying the government's plan to lower the combined maximum level of export tax and levy to $488 per tonne to encourage shipments is a "good move".