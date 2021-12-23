Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Adaro plans US$728 million aluminium smelter in Borneo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Adaro plans US$728 million aluminium smelter in Borneo

Indonesia's Adaro plans US$728 million aluminium smelter in Borneo

The logo of PT Adaro Energy as seen at PT Adaro Energy headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

23 Dec 2021 11:44AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 11:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : A unit of Indonesian coal company PT Adaro Energy plans to build a US$728 million aluminium smelter in a new industrial estate on Borneo island, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

PT Adaro Aluminium Indonesia this week signed a letter of intent to invest in the smelter project to be built in the Green Industrial Park Indonesia in North Kalimantan province, it said in a statement.

PT Kalimantan Industrial Park Indonesia, a consortium led by Adaro's President Director Garibaldi Thohir, is developing the new estate.

The government has branded the park "green" due to a plan to power industrial activities there with electricity from an 11,000-megawatt hydropower plant in the Kayan river.

Adaro said it would team up with domestic and international partners for the smelter, without naming any. It said the project is part of the firm's green transformation initiative.

"We are optimistic that global demand for aluminium products will keep rising, particularly for cable, battery, and chassis," Adaro's Vice President Director, Ario Rachmat, said in the statement.

"We also expect that, going forward, other industries, which require aluminium, such as solar panels and electric vehicles, can be produced in this facility."

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us