Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Antam buys 30% stake in Tsingshan's smelter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Antam buys 30% stake in Tsingshan's smelter

Indonesia's Antam buys 30% stake in Tsingshan's smelter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk is pictured at its headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

08 Oct 2024 09:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesian state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) has bought a 30 per cent stake worth $102 million in a smelter owned by a subsidiary of Chinese stainless steel giant Tsingshan Holding Group, the company said.

Antam, through its subsidiary nickel miner PT Gag Nikel, bought shares in PT Jiu Long Metal Industry, a smelter established in 2020, the company said in an exchange filing late on Monday.

Antam conducted the transaction to fulfill the government's requirements for miners to process their ore domestically, the filing said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement