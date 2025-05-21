Indonesia's antitrust body looking into risks from reported Grab-GoTo merger

JAKARTA :Indonesia's antitrust agency has started research aimed at identifying risks from a possible merger between tech giants Grab and GoTo, its head said on Wednesday.

Muhammad Fanshurullah Asa in a statement said the agency would be able to conduct a thorough review once the merger takes place and both companies give notification of such action.

The two firms have yet to confirm merger plans officially but the possibility of such a move has been widely reported in recent months.

Sources with knowledge of the matter last week said the two firms were looking to strike a deal within the second quarter.