Business

Indonesia's antitrust body looking into risks from reported Grab-GoTo merger
A Grab taxi queues while waiting for passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in the metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2016. This logo has been updated and is no longer in use. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

21 May 2025 07:11PM
JAKARTA :Indonesia's antitrust agency has started research aimed at identifying risks from a possible merger between tech giants Grab and GoTo, its head said on Wednesday.

Muhammad Fanshurullah Asa in a statement said the agency would be able to conduct a thorough review once the merger takes place and both companies give notification of such action.

The two firms have yet to confirm merger plans officially but the possibility of such a move has been widely reported in recent months.

Sources with knowledge of the matter last week said the two firms were looking to strike a deal within the second quarter.

Source: Reuters
