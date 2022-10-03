Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's August foreign arrivals most since start of pandemic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's August foreign arrivals most since start of pandemic

Indonesia's August foreign arrivals most since start of pandemic

Passengers arrive at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung, Bali, Indonesia on Sep 2, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

03 Oct 2022 02:21PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2022 04:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia in August recorded its largest number of foreign visitors since the start of the pandemic, official data showed on Monday (Oct 3), reflecting a loosening of restrictions and increased travel appetite.

There were about 510,200 arrivals in August, up from 1,800 in the same month a year ago, as public activity kept improving, Margo Yuwono, head of Statistics Indonesia, told reporters.

That was slightly more than the previous month's figure.

For the January-Aug period, Indonesia recorded 1.73 million visitors compared with 81,292 in the same period of 2021, when broad travel curbs were in place.

However, the figures were still significantly less than the same periods of pre-pandemic 2018 and 2019, when Indonesia had about 8 million foreign visitors.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

Indonesia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.