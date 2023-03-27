Logo
Business

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri mandates banks for US dollar bond deal -term sheet
FILE PHOTO: Bank Mandiri's logo is seen at the bank's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

27 Mar 2023 11:21AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 11:21AM)
SYDNEY : Indonesia's PT Bank Mandiri has mandated six investment banks to work on a U.S dollar senior bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bank, Indonesia's largest by assets at the end of 2022, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bank Mandiri and its advisers will hold calls with European and Asian investors starting on Monday, said the term sheet, which did not outline the expected size or tenor of the deal.

The launch of the bond could happen following the calls subject to market conditions, the term sheet added.

A deal by Bank Mandiri would be one of the first debt deals by a major bank in Asia since the global financial upheaval this month from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS.

Source: Reuters

