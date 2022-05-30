Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Bank Maspion shares jump after Thai Kbank investment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Bank Maspion shares jump after Thai Kbank investment

30 May 2022 02:58PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 02:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Shares of PT Bank Maspion Indonesia TBK rose more than 10 per cent on Monday morning after Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl (Kbank) said it would invest up to $220 million to become the lender's largest shareholder.

The Thai lender, which bought 10 per cent of Bank Maspion Indonesia in 2017 for $20 million, said in a filing that it would invest up to $220 million to reach a shareholding of at least 67.5 per cent.

Kbank, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, expects the transaction to be finalised by the end of the year.

The announcement comes as Thai lenders invest outside their home turf, seeking more growth in Southeast Asia. Last year, Kbank opened its first branch in Vietnam.

In 2019, rival lender, Bangkok Bank Pcl, bought PT Bank Permata for about $2.7 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us