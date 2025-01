JAKARTA : Indonesia's unaudited budget deficit for the 2024 fiscal year was 2.29 per cent of GDP, smaller than the finance ministry's earlier estimate but bigger than that of 2023, official data showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had previously estimated a budget gap of 2.7 per cent of GDP for all of 2024. In 2023, it had a deficit of 1.61 per cent of GDP.

The deficit forecast for 2025 is 2.53 per cent of GDP.