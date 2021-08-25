Indonesia's budget deficit at 2.04per cent of GDP in Jan-July -Finance Minister

JAKARTA : Indonesia's government has spent 1,368.4 trillion rupiah (US$95.06 billion) between January to July this year, with the budget deficit at 336.9 trillion rupiah or 2.04per cent of GDP, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

That compared with a deficit of 283.2 trillion rupiah at the end of the previous month. The government forecast a budget deficit of 5.82per cent of GDP for full-year 2021.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government would optimise other sources to fund the deficit and try to reduce its bond issuance target, after the central bank agreed to directly purchase 215 trillion rupiah worth of bonds this year.

(US$1 = 14,395.0000 rupiah)

