Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Bulog aims to procure 3 million tons of domestic rice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Bulog aims to procure 3 million tons of domestic rice

Indonesia's Bulog aims to procure 3 million tons of domestic rice

FILE PHOTO: Workers move sacks of rice at Bulog warehouse in Jakarta, December 15, 2014, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Rosa Panggabean/Antara Foto/File photo

06 Jan 2025 04:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's state food procurement company Bulog has more than doubled its domestic rice procurement target for this year to 3 million metric tons from 1.27 million tons in 2024, Bulog data showed on Monday.

The senior minister overseeing food affairs, Zulkifli Hasan, has said that Indonesia will not import rice this year after buying in more than 3.7 million tons in 2024.

"We will optimise domestic procurement during the peak harvest in March to May so that the procurement target...can be achieved," Bulog official Yayat Hidayat told a weekly inflation meeting on Monday.

Zulkifli said the government will raise its purchase price for unhusked rice by 500 rupiah to 6,500 rupiah ($0.4015) a kilogram from Jan. 15.

Indonesia's 2025 rice output is estimated to rise to 32.8 million tons from an estimated 30.34 million tons last year.

($1 = 16,190.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement