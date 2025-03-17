Indonesia's February exports jump 14.05% year-on-year, above forecast

JAKARTA : Exports from Indonesia rose 14.05 per cent in February from a year earlier to $21.98 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, compared with a 9.10 per cent rise expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The trade data will be among a host of economic indicators the central bank considers in its monthly review of monetary policy later this week.

Shipments from the resource-rich country have rebounded from falls that followed the end of the 2022 commodity boom, but analysts have warned the global trade outlook is cloudy given U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policy.

The bureau is due to release import and trade balance data later on Monday.