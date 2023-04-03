Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Feb tourist arrivals down nearly 5% m/m
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Feb tourist arrivals down nearly 5% m/m

Indonesia's Feb tourist arrivals down nearly 5% m/m

FILE PHOTO: A tourism worker wipes a table as the government eased social restrictions on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the resort island on Monday in Badung, Bali, Indonesia September 14, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via REUTERS.

03 Apr 2023 01:45PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 01:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Foreign visitors to Indonesia in February were down 4.62 per cent from the previous month, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country recorded 701,930 tourist arrivals in February, the lowest level since December.

"This is a seasonal effect, wherein February is a low season (for tourism)," the statistics bureau's deputy head Pudji Ismartini said in a news conference.

The biggest proportion of tourists came from Malaysia, followed by Australia and Singapore, the data showed.

February's numbers were better than the 105,200 tourists seen in the same month a year earlier, when COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

"We can see that foreign arrivals have gradually recovered, but have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels," Pudji said.

In February 2019, Indonesia recorded 1.25 million foreign visitors.

This year, the country is targeting more than 7 million visitors after lifting all remaining pandemic restrictions at end of 2022.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.