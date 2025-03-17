Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's February exports jump 14.05% year-on-year, above forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's February exports jump 14.05% year-on-year, above forecast

Indonesia's February exports jump 14.05% year-on-year, above forecast

FILE PHOTO: A person operates a crane, loading a container onto a truck at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 12, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

17 Mar 2025 12:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Exports from Indonesia rose 14.05 per cent in February from a year earlier to $21.98 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, compared with a 9.10 per cent rise expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The trade data will be among a host of economic indicators the central bank considers in its monthly review of monetary policy later this week.

Shipments from the resource-rich country have rebounded from falls that followed the end of the 2022 commodity boom, but analysts have warned the global trade outlook is cloudy given U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policy.

The bureau is due to release import and trade balance data later on Monday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement