Indonesia's first quarter GDP beats forecasts on consumer, government spending

JAKARTA: Indonesia's economic growth held steady in the first quarter, as improving consumption and government spending offset a slowdown in exports and investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.03 per cent in the January to March quarter from a year earlier, data from Statistics Indonesia showed on Friday (May 5). That was quicker than the 4.95 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.01 per cent growth in the fourth quarter.

Indonesia's post-pandemic recovery has been helped by a commodities-led export boom, though analysts expect economic momentum to cool as commodity prices ease and monetary policy tightening around the world hits global demand.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) monetary tightening, including interest rate hikes totalling 225 basis points between August and January to fight inflation, could also hit domestic demand.

The central bank has paused tightening since and some economists expect it to keep interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year, although others argued concerns over growth may push BI to ease later this year.

In January to March, growth in household consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, picked up slightly to 4.54 per cent, compared with 4.48 per cent in the previous three months, while government spending rose 4 per cent against a contraction previously.