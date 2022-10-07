Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $130.8 billion at end-September
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $130.8 billion at end-September

Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $130.8 billion at end-September

FILE PHOTO: An employee counts Indonesian rupiah banknotes at a currency exchange office in Jakarta, Indonesia October 23, 2018. Picture taken October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

07 Oct 2022 11:14AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 11:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.4 bln last month to $130.8 bln due to payments of foreign debt and the central bank's effort to stabilise the rupiah currency, Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Friday.

BI said in a statement said the reserves were "affected by...the need for rupiah stabilisation amid global financial market uncertainty."

The reserve level was equal to imports for 5.9 months, above an international standard of 3 months of imports, and was adequate to maintain Indonesia’s external and financial system stability, BI said.

The central bank previously said its strategy to defend excessive falls in the rupiah by focusing on intervention in the domestic nondeliverable forward market would limits the use of FX reserves.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.