Business

Indonesia's Garuda given debt restructuring extension
Indonesia's Garuda given debt restructuring extension

FILE PHOTO: A plane belonging to Garuda Indonesia is seen on the tarmac of Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near Jakarta, Indonesia April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

20 May 2022 04:46PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 05:01PM)
JAKARTA: A Jakarta court has for the third time extended flag carrier Garuda Indonesia's debt restructuring deadline by another month, a court-appointed curator for the case said on Friday (May 20).

Garuda started the court-led restructuring process on Dec 9, after a vendor petitioned the court over unpaid bills. It has repeatedly requested more time to negotiate restructuring terms and verify US$13.8 billion of claims against it.

The state-controlled airline has said the claims were bigger than the US$9.8 billion it has in its books and that it would seek to cut its total liabilities to US$3.7 billion under the process.

Martin Patrick Nagel, one of the curators, in a text message to Reuters said the new deadline was Jun 20.

It was unclear how many claims Garuda still has to verify and the carrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As of Mar 14, claims worth US$9.72 billion were yet to be verified and another US$885.5 million was in dispute.

Source: Reuters/gs

