Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia on Wednesday posted its first full-year underlying profit, driven by strong growth in its financial technology segment.

GoTo, which offers ride-hailing, food deliveries, logistics and financial services, reported core earnings, or adjusted EBITDA, of 327 billion rupiah ($19.89 million) for 2024, compared with a loss of 3.670 trillion rupiah last year.

($1 = 16,440.0000 rupiah)