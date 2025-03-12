Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's GoTo posts first full-year underlying profit, eyes strong growth for 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's GoTo posts first full-year underlying profit, eyes strong growth for 2025

Indonesia's GoTo posts first full-year underlying profit, eyes strong growth for 2025

Employees pack goods at Goto's e-commerce unit Tokopedia's warehouse in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

12 Mar 2025 06:19PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2025 06:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia on Wednesday forecast a sharp increase in its underlying earnings for 2025, while also reporting its first full-year underlying profit for last year.

GoTo, which offers ride-hailing, food deliveries, logistics and financial services, forecast core earnings, or adjusted EBITDA, of between 1.4 trillion rupiah and 1.6 trillion rupiah ($85.16 million and $97.32 million) for the current year.

It swung to an underlying profit of 327 billion rupiah for 2024, from a loss of 3.670 trillion rupiah last year.

The firm's financial technology segment, whose earnings jumped 70 per cent last year, is expected to expand further in 2025 as the user base for its GoPay app and its loan book grows, the company said.

($1 = 16,440.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement