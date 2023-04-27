Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's GoTo reports narrower Q1 loss, expects core profit in Q4
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's GoTo reports narrower Q1 loss, expects core profit in Q4

Indonesia's GoTo reports narrower Q1 loss, expects core profit in Q4

FILE PHOTO: An employee packs goods at Goto's e-commerce unit Tokopedia's warehouse in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

27 Apr 2023 07:44PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 07:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk reported a narrower quarterly loss on Thursday and said it expected to swing to a core profit in the fourth quarter, as revenue grew and cost cutting moves bore fruit.

Like many other tech companies, GoTo has been reducing its spending and laying off staff this year to ride out the global economic uncertainty.

Group CEO Andre Soelistyo said in a statement the company was halfway towards becoming adjusted EBITDA positive in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, improved by 67 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, on a 14 per cent rise in gross revenue to 6 trillion rupiah.

"Our focus on high-quality, profitable consumers along with a disciplined approach to costs has significantly increased our efficiency," he said.

GoTo, backed by Japanese investment group SoftBank Group Corp, expects its 2023 adjusted EBITDA loss to be in a range of 5.3 trillion rupiah to 4.6 trillion rupiah ($360.5 million-$312.9 million) after a series of cost cutting measures that include the layoff of more than 1,300 workers since last year.

"A lower cost base will provide us with additional flexibility to allocate capital for the acceleration of growth in the future," GoTo Group CFO Jacky Lo said.

GoTo posted a net loss of 3.9 trillion rupiah in the first three months of 2023, versus a loss of 6.6 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

GoTo shares closed up 4.21 per cent at 99 rupiah per share on Thursday before the earnings announcement.

($1 = 14,700.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.