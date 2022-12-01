Indonesia's GoTo says some pre-IPO shareholders not taking up secondary offering

JAKARTA : Indonesian biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia said on Wednesday evening that some of its pre-IPO shareholders had decided not to take up a secondary offering of shares at this time.

The shareholders were those who considered the proposed transaction, GoTo said in a statement without naming them.

Shares of GoTo closed down 6.79 per cent on Wednesday to 151 rupiah a piece prior to the announcement.

Based on its IPO prospectus, the pre-IPO shareholders include among others GoTo Peopleverse Fund at 9.35 per cent, SVF GT Subco (Singapore) at 9.02 per cent, Taobao China Holding at 9.16 per cent, PT Saham Anak Bangsa at 2.35 per cent and Garibaldi Thohir, GoTo's main commissioner, at 0.09 per cent.

The announcement came as the eight-month lock-up period for pre-IPO shareholders expired on Wednesday.

GoTo, which raised $1.1 billion in an IPO last April, said in October that the purpose for a coordinated secondary offering of shares was to "facilitate an orderly sale through the negotiated market."