Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's headline inflation eases to 1.55% in Nov
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's headline inflation eases to 1.55% in Nov

Indonesia's headline inflation eases to 1.55% in Nov

FILE PHOTO: People cross a main road outside a shopping mall during afternoon rush hours in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

02 Dec 2024 12:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate was 1.55 per cent in November, official data showed on Monday, easing from 1.71 per cent in October and slightly above analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 1.50 per cent annual inflation in November.

The headline inflation is near the lower end of the Bank Indonesia's target range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The central bank said on Friday that its short-term policy focus is on keeping the rupiah stable as global uncertainties remain high following Donald Trump's election victory.

The statistics agency will release the core inflation data later on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement