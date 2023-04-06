Indonesia's Indah Kiat plans $3.6 billion paper plant

JAKARTA : Indonesian paper company Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper, part of conglomerate Sinar Mas Group, said it plans to invest $3.63 billion in building a new paper factory and accompanying facilities in West Java.

The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 3.9 million tonnes of industrial paper, adding to Indah Kiat's current capacity of 2.2 million tonnes, the company said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday.

Rising demand for industrial paper has pushed the company's production to near full capacity, it said.

"To anticipate rising demand for company's products, especially for industrial paper, the company plans to increase the production capacity," the filing said.

As of 2022, the company also has annual production capacity for 3.1 million tonnes of pulp, 1.6 million tonnes of cultural paper, which is made of fresh wood fibre, and 108,000 tonnes tissue paper.

It would seek shareholders approval in a meeting next month due to the large size of the investment.