Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's inflation cools to 2.28% in Sept
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's inflation cools to 2.28% in Sept

Indonesia's inflation cools to 2.28% in Sept

A vendor serves a customer at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

02 Oct 2023 12:08PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2023 12:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.28 per cent in September, roughly in line with market forecast, due to a high base effect, official data showed on Monday, near the lower end of the central bank's target range.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a rate of 2.20 per cent following August's inflation rate of 3.27 per cent. The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation data later on Monday.

Indonesia's subsidised fuel prices were raised in September 2022, driving inflation up.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.