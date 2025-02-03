Indonesia's inflation in Jan at 0.76% y/y, lowest since at least 2006

JAKARTA :Indonesia's annual inflation rate was 0.76 per cent in January, official data showed on Monday, dropping sharply from 1.57 per cent in December and coming in below the lower bound of the central bank's target range for the year.

According to the country's statistics bureau, it was the lowest rate of inflation since January 2000.

The rate came in below analysts' estimate of a 1.88 per cent in a Reuters poll and outside Bank Indonesia's (BI) target range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index dropped by 0.76 per cent in January, mainly because of a 50 per cent discount in electricity tariffs for some customers and lower airfares, the statistics bureau said.

The government has said electricity discounts will last until February as part of a set of incentives to support people's purchasing power.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, rose slightly in January to 2.36 per cent year-on-year compared with December, while it was close to the poll forecast of 2.30 per cent.

BI delivered a surprise cut in rates at its policy review last month, and said inflation was expected to remain contained over 2025 and 2026. It projected a 2.7 per cent annual inflation rate at end-2025, with core inflation at 2.6 per cent.