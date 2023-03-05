Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's inflation to stay above 5% in first half -central bank chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's inflation to stay above 5% in first half -central bank chief

Indonesia's inflation to stay above 5% in first half -central bank chief

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo arrives for a media briefing at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

05 Mar 2023 12:04PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2023 02:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA :Indonesia's inflation will remain above 5 per cent in the first half of 2023, mainly on high food prices, before falling below 4 per cent in the second half, central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Sunday, warning that the fight to control inflation must continue.

"The game is not over, let us together anticipate inflation, mainly food inflation," Perry said at an event on Makassar, in South Sulawesi, where he urged local authorities to work with the central government to reduce inflationary pressures.

"We must control inflation because it relates to people's prosperity and welfare," he said. "Let's strengthen synergy amongst stakeholders to control inflation."

The Consumer Price Index in Southeast Asia's largest economy rose 5.47 per cent in February from a year earlier, largely due to higher prices for fuel, rice, cigarettes and air travel, though core inflation unexpectedly slowed to 3.09 per cent.

Prices of food, mainly rice and cooking oil, rose in most provinces during the past month, Perry said, and they are expected to rise further in coming weeks due to high demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, starting this month and the Eid al-Fitr festival in April.

The El Nino weather phenomenon, resulting from a warming of the Eastern Pacific Ocean waters, is expected to lead to dry weather for Indonesia and reduce food output later this year, putting more upward pressure on prices.

To help Indonesians deal with inflation, the government will provide social assistance by distributing rice, eggs, and chicken, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said at the Makassar event.

The assistance will be distributed in March, April and May, he said. Indonesia now gives cash transfers under a separate programme.

"The government and central bank will continue our synergy" to achieve the government's target of 3.6 per cent for the full year, "and this will become a strong foundation to face uncertainty in 2023 and 2024," Airlangga said.

The government will also provide subsidies for the transportation sector and cut the price of several food commodities for lower-income people, he said, without elaborating.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.