Indonesia's Jan-Nov budget deficit at 1.81% of GDP

JAKARTA : Indonesia's budget deficit for January to November was 401.8 trillion rupiah ($25.27 billion) or 1.81 per cent of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Total revenue for the January-November period rose 1.3 per cent in annual terms to 2,492.7 trillion rupiah ($156.63 billion), minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said, while spending rose 15.3 per cent to 2,894.5 trillion rupiah.

Sri Mulyani told a press conference the government expects the growth of revenue could be sustained going forward.

"We need to maintain the positive momentum," she added.

The government has previously said the full-year 2024 budget deficit was expected at 2.7 per cent of GDP.

($1 = 15,915.0000 rupiah)