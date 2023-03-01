Logo
Business

Indonesia's January-April rice output seen at 13.79 million tonnes - stats bureau
Indonesia's January-April rice output seen at 13.79 million tonnes - stats bureau

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of a rice field in Badung, Bali Island, Indonesia October 23, 2018. Picture taken October 23, 2018 Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via REUTERS

01 Mar 2023 01:47PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 01:47PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's rice output is estimated at 13.79 million tonnes for the January to April harvest period this year, up 0.56 per cent from a year earlier, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The figure represents rice produced for household consumption and do not include output used in industries and animal feed.

Around 4.51 million hectares of rice plantations are expected to reach harvest between January and April this year, compared with 4.41 million hectares in the same period last year, although the bureau warned the threat of heavy rain in some regions could disrupt production.

"The rice production potential could be corrected due to impact of weather in February," Pudji Ismartini, an official at Statistics Indonesia, told reporters.

Much of Indonesia, a tropical country, faced high rainfall last month, which has left some rice plantation areas submerged in floodwater.

Higher rice prices were among the top contributors to inflation in February.

Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog has imported 500,000 tonnes of rice to help stabilise prices.

Source: Reuters

