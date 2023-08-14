Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's July trade surplus seen narrowing to $2.5 billion: Reuters poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's July trade surplus seen narrowing to $2.5 billion: Reuters poll

Indonesia's July trade surplus seen narrowing to $2.5 billion: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A tug boat is seen docking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

14 Aug 2023 03:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's exports and imports likely continued a decline on a yearly basis in July amid weakening global trade, with its trade surplus seen shrinking, according to a new Reuters poll.

The median forecast of 17 economists for Indonesia's July trade balance was for a surplus of $2.53 billion, down from $3.46 billion a month prior.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked its biggest ever trade surplus last year as exports jumped, driven by a global commodity boom.

The surplus has narrowed this year as exports declined amid falling prices of its top commodities such as coal, palm oil and nickel.

Last month, exports were seen down 18.3 per cent on a yearly basis, following June's 21.18 per cent annual drop, predicted economists in the survey conducted between Aug. 7 and 14.

Imports likely fell 15.50 per cent on a yearly basis, compared to June's 18.35 per cent drop, the median forecast showed.

(Polling by Susobhan Sarkar; Writing by by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.