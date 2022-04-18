Logo
Indonesia's March exports at record high amid commodity boom
Indonesia's March exports at record high amid commodity boom

FILE PHOTO: A worker drives a reach taker vehicle past stacks of containers at the IPC Containter Terminal of Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

18 Apr 2022 12:42PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:42PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's exports hit an all-time high of $26.50 billion in March, as prices of its top commodities like coal and natural gas jumped due to the impact of the war in Ukraine, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Exports surged 44.36per cent on a yearly basis, beating a 23.83per cent prediction in a Reuters poll, while imports rose 30.85per cent, more than the 18.30per cent rise seen in the poll.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked a $4.53 billion surplus last month, compared with the poll's forecast of a $2.89 billion surplus and February's $3.82 billion surplus.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

