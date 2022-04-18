Indonesia's March exports at record high amid commodity boom

JAKARTA : Indonesia's exports hit an all-time high of $26.50 billion in March, as prices of its top commodities like coal and natural gas jumped due to the impact of the war in Ukraine, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Exports surged 44.36per cent on a yearly basis, beating a 23.83per cent prediction in a Reuters poll, while imports rose 30.85per cent, more than the 18.30per cent rise seen in the poll.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked a $4.53 billion surplus last month, compared with the poll's forecast of a $2.89 billion surplus and February's $3.82 billion surplus.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)