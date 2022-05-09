Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's March foreign visitor arrivals up 206.25% y/y -stats bureau
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's March foreign visitor arrivals up 206.25% y/y -stats bureau

Indonesia's March foreign visitor arrivals up 206.25% y/y -stats bureau

FILE PHOTO: Tourists enjoy the sunset at Canggu beach amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Bali, Indonesia, December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

09 May 2022 01:52PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 01:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia reported a 206.25 per cent increase of foreign visitor arrivals through its main airports and seaports in March as the country gradually relaxed pandemic travel restrictions, official data showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy saw about 40,800 foreigners arriving in March, compared with about 13,300 in the same period last year, data from the statistics bureau showed.

For the January-March period, Indonesia reported 74,383 overseas arrivals, data showed, up 228.24 per cent annually.

The figures were however still far below pre-pandemic levels when Indonesia typically reported roughly a million visitors per month.

The tourist island of Bali reopened for most international visitors earlier this year and has relaxed its quarantine requirements.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us