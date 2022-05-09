Indonesia's March foreign visitor arrivals up 206.25% y/y -stats bureau

JAKARTA : Indonesia reported a 206.25 per cent increase of foreign visitor arrivals through its main airports and seaports in March as the country gradually relaxed pandemic travel restrictions, official data showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy saw about 40,800 foreigners arriving in March, compared with about 13,300 in the same period last year, data from the statistics bureau showed.

For the January-March period, Indonesia reported 74,383 overseas arrivals, data showed, up 228.24 per cent annually.

The figures were however still far below pre-pandemic levels when Indonesia typically reported roughly a million visitors per month.

The tourist island of Bali reopened for most international visitors earlier this year and has relaxed its quarantine requirements.