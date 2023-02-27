Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's miner Amman Mineral Internasional seeks IPO - official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's miner Amman Mineral Internasional seeks IPO - official

27 Feb 2023 07:11PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 07:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesian copper and gold miner PT Amman Mineral Internasional has submitted the documents needed to launch an initial public offering, an official at the financials regulator said on Monday.

Indonesia's energy company Medco Energi Internasional owns a 23.1 per cent stake in Amman Mineral.

Inarno Djajadi, head of capital market supervision at the Financial Services Authority, said his team was still reviewing the documents.

At a news conference, he said he could not give details on the amount that Amman hoped to raise or the IPO's timeline.

The miner has 25,000 hectares (61,776 acres) of concession areas with reserves of 17.54 billion pounds (7.9 million tonnes)of copper and 23.9 million ounces of gold, according to its website.

Amman Mineral through its unit operates the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.