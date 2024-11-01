Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Oct inflation eases to 1.71%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Oct inflation eases to 1.71%

Indonesia's Oct inflation eases to 1.71%

People cross a main road outside a shopping mall during afternoon rush hours in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/ File Photo

01 Nov 2024 10:18AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2024 10:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation rate was 1.71 per cent in October, official data showed on Friday, easing from 1.84 per cent in September and close to the median forecast of 1.68 per cent by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The inflation reading was near the lower end of Bank Indonesia's target range of 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

The central bank cut interest rates in September and its governor has said it might further ease monetary policy given inflation is expected to stay low until 2025, but the timing of the next rate cut may depend on global market conditions.

The statistics agency will release the core inflation data later on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement