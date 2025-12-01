Indonesia's October trade surplus smaller than expected

JAKARTA, Dec 1 : Indonesia posted a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in October after exports unexpectedly fell on the back of lower shipments of mining products, official data showed on Monday.

In October, the surplus stood at $2.4 billion, smaller than the $3.72 billion forecast by economists polled by Reuters and narrower than September's $4.34 billion surplus.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has enjoyed a relatively large trade surplus almost every month in 2025, supported by higher shipments of palm oil, gold and jewellery and even as the prices of its top commodity, coal and nickel, remain weak.

Exports surprised with a fall of 2.31 per cent in October from a year earlier to $24.24 billion, weaker than the 3.38 per cent growth expected by analysts.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Imports contracted by 1.15 per cent to $21.84 billion, compared with a forecast fall of 2.2 per cent in the poll.

Statistics Indonesia is due to release inflation and other data later on Monday.