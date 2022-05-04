Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply -producers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply -producers

Indonesia's palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply -producers

FILE PHOTO: Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

04 May 2022 08:31PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 09:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Indonesia's ban on palm oil products does not raise concern for the supply of the European Union market as the bloc has reserves for several weeks, EU vegetable oil group FEDIOL said on Tuesday.

The world's top palm oil producer last week imposed an export ban on raw materials for cooking oil, including several products such as refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein (RBD), crude and refined palm oil, in an attempt to lower cooking oil prices.

The EU imports about 335,000 tonnes of crude palm oil from Indonesia on average per month, representing over 40 per cent of total crude palm oil imports, FEDIOL said.

It also imports from other origins, including Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and some Latin American countries.

"There are currently 4-6 weeks of palm oil volumes available in European storage facilities and the temporary decision by the Indonesian government does not give rise to concern for the supply on the European market in the short term," FEDIOL said.

In a separate statement, the organisation had said earlier that sunflower oil supplies had improved in the EU over the past weeks as producers adapted to the shortfall in Ukrainian supplies and some sunflower oil had arrived by rail and truck.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us