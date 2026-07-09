Indonesia's Pertamina, Boeing sign MoU on sustainable aviation fuel development

JAKARTA, July 9 : Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with U.S. planemaker Boeing to explore opportunities in developing a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry in the country.

Here are some key details:

• The agreement aims to support Indonesia's effort to decarbonise the aviation sector and move towards net-zero emissions, Pertamina said in a statement late on Wednesday.

• The companies will look at identifying feedstock sources, developing SAF technologies, and supporting SAF policy development.

• "We are confident this collaboration will accelerate the development of a competitive SAF industry, and create greater value for Indonesia's economy," Pertamina CEO Simon Aloysius Mantiri said.

• Boeing Indonesia Managing Director Indra Duivenvoorde said Indonesia had the potential to become a regional leader in sustainable aviation.

• Boeing projects Southeast Asia's passenger traffic to grow by around 7 per cent annually through 2044, creating demand for nearly 4,900 new aircraft, and said SAF adoption is expected to help cut aviation emissions.

• Pertamina has launched several SAF initiatives, including SAF production and certification, the use of SAF by its subsidiary Pelita Air, and the Cilacap Biorefinery project to produce SAF using used cooking oil and other sustainable waste-based feedstocks.