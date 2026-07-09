Logo
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Pertamina, Boeing sign MoU on sustainable aviation fuel development
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Pertamina, Boeing sign MoU on sustainable aviation fuel development

Indonesia's Pertamina, Boeing sign MoU on sustainable aviation fuel development

FILE PHOTO: Boeing logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Jul 2026 09:07AM (Updated: 09 Jul 2026 09:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA, July 9 : Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with U.S. planemaker Boeing to explore opportunities in developing a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry in the country.

Here are some key details:

• The agreement aims to support Indonesia's effort to decarbonise the aviation sector and move towards net-zero emissions, Pertamina said in a statement late on Wednesday.

• The companies will look at identifying feedstock sources, developing SAF technologies, and supporting SAF policy development.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• "We are confident this collaboration will accelerate the development of a competitive SAF industry, and create greater value for Indonesia's economy," Pertamina CEO Simon Aloysius Mantiri said.

• Boeing Indonesia Managing Director Indra Duivenvoorde said Indonesia had the potential to become a regional leader in sustainable aviation.

• Boeing projects Southeast Asia's passenger traffic to grow by around 7 per cent annually through 2044, creating demand for nearly 4,900 new aircraft, and said SAF adoption is expected to help cut aviation emissions.

• Pertamina has launched several SAF initiatives, including SAF production and certification, the use of SAF by its subsidiary Pelita Air, and the Cilacap Biorefinery project to produce SAF using used cooking oil and other sustainable waste-based feedstocks.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement