Indonesia's Pertamina Jan-Sept gas production slightly more than targeted

JAKARTA : Indonesian PT Pertamina's gas output in the January-September period was higher than targeted, its production unit said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gas production stood at 2,614 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) this year until September, just 2per cent above Pertamina's target for the third quarter.

Pertamina's oil production meanwhile, reached 415,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in January-September. Pertamina did not disclose how that compared to its target.

"For domestic production, the oil and gas production reached... our Q3 2021 target," Budiman Parhusip, CEO of Pertamina's upstream unit, Upstream Subholding, said in the statement.

Domestic output reached its oil and gas production target of 319,000 bpd and 2,308 mmscfd respectively, Parhusip said. The rest were produced in Pertamina's production overseas in Algeria, Iraq and Malaysia.

Pertamina reported in July that it had produced an average of 390,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) between January and June, down 5.9per cent from a year earlier.

The state owned energy company took over the operation of Rokan, Indonesia's second-largest oil block from Chevron in August, contributing to the higher oil output, the statement said.

