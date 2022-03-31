Logo
Indonesia's Pertamina may adjust higher-grade fuel prices on April 1
FILE PHOTO: A view of state-owned oil giant Pertamina's refinery unit IV in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

31 Mar 2022 12:50PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 12:50PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's state energy company PT Pertamina is expected to adjust some fuel prices, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, amid media reports of a planned hike for higher-octane fuels and high global prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Local media reported that Pertamina may raise the price of its octane 92 gasoline, known as Pertamax, as the fuel now costs 14,526 rupiah ($1.01) per litre, according to the energy ministry.

Pertamina's website said the Pertamax retail price for March was set at 9,000 rupiah to 9,400 rupiah per litre.

"Pertamax is not (subsidised), so if Pertamax price rises, well, I'm sorry," State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said in a virtual lecture.

"Wait for April 1," he added.

A Pertamina spokesperson did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 14,355.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

