Indonesia's Pertamina merges refinery and logistic units

JAKARTA: Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is merging its downstream companies to integrate its refinery business with its logistic units to improve its operations.

Effective Feb 1, Pertamina's refinery unit PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and PT Pertamina International Shipping have been merged into trading and logistics unit PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, the company said.

"When refineries, distribution, logistics, and marketing work as one system, we can eliminate redundancies, accelerate service delivery, and deliver reliable energy supplies," Pertamina chief executive Simon Mantiri said in a statement late on Wednesday.