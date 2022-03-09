Indonesia's Pertamina shuts Balongan refinery for maintenance

JAKARTA :Indonesia's state energy company PT Pertamina has put its 125,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Balongan, West Java, under a total shutdown for scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The maintenance started earlier this month and the shutdown would last until the end of April, Ifki Sukarya, corporate secretary of Pertamina's refinery unit PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional, told Reuters in text message.

He said the shutdown would not require additional fuel imports "because we have mitigated this" and prepared supplies.

Balongan refinery produce gasoline, gasoil, jet fuel and polypropylene to supply fuel to densely populated West Java area and the capital Jakarta.

Last year, Balongan refinery was shut down for a few days after fire broke in part of the refinery complex.

