Indonesia's Pertamina targets 17per cent rise in 2022 oil, gas output- exec

JAKARTA : Indonesian energy company PT Pertamina Hulu Energi aims to boost its oil and gas output this year by 17per cent to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, including output from overseas assets, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The higher output is expected as a number of Pertamina's projects come on stream this year, including the Jambaran Tiung Baru gas project in mid-2022, Budiman Parhusip said.

