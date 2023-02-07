Logo
Indonesia's Pertamina targets 5% increase in 2023 oil and gas lifting
FILE PHOTO: A worker of a petrol station of the state-owned company Pertamina changes the fuel prices displayed after the announcement of a fuel price hike, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

07 Feb 2023 03:57PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 03:57PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina is targeting oil and gas lifting in 2023 of around 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 5 per cent from the previous year, chief executive Nicke Widyawati told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

Pertamina's upstream unit, Pertamina Hulu Energi, is planning to spend $5.7 billion in capital expenditure this year to help increase its production, chief executive Wiko Migantoro said at the same hearing.

The spending would be set aside for over 900 production wells and for 32 exploration wells, among others, he said.

Source: Reuters

